...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Laramie Valley
including Guernsey, Laramie, Shirley Basin and Wheatland.
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High blowover risk for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for
light weight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&