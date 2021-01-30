ROCK SPRINGS – On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Rock Springs Rocket Miner and its sister publications will unveil a new “umbrella” website designed to make news from across the state more readily available than ever.
Still located at rocketminer.com, this new site offers all of the comprehensive local news our readers have come to expect but packaged in a more reader-friendly format. The latest stories, updated seven days a week, can be found at the top of the page. As you scroll down, you’ll find other local news, all of the COVID-19 information you need, and additional coverage from Wyoming News Exchange member newspapers, local sports coverage, obituaries, photo galleries, Rocket Talks YouTube videos, features, opinion content and much more.
Tabs at the top of the page will take you directly to a dedicated web page of news from our award-winning team, as well as (through separate memberships or convenient day passes) the Wyoming Business Report, Laramie Boomerang, Rawlins Times, Wyoming Tribune Eagle and WyoSports.
At the same time, we are introducing a new e-Edition, which is fully integrated with the website. With this change, if we update a story in that day’s newspaper with new information online after the print edition is published, the change will be automatically reflected in the e-Edition.
This change also means loyal subscribers will be able to access all of our content, both on the website and in the e-Edition with a single login. After an initial period in which the site will be free to everyone, members who already have access behind our paywall will be able to use their existing login and password to continue to enjoy Rocket Miner content as part of their print or digital-only subscription. Those who have never spent any time on our website are encouraged to check it out.
And if you’re not already, we encourage you to follow us on social media, as well. We’re on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rocketminernewspaper, on Instagram @rs_rocketminer, on Twitter @Rocket_Miner and on YouTube by searching “Rocket Miner Rocket Talks.”
Our continuing mission is to be to provide our customers with the latest, most accurate and most relevant information of anyone in southwest Wyoming and beyond. We also want to be responsive to your needs. After spending some time with the new website, if you have suggestions for improvement or any other feedback, please email them to editor@rocketminer.com.
We have a long tradition of being the No. 1 print news source in Sweetwater County. With this latest version of our digital platforms, we believe we’re continuing that legacy in exciting and new ways. We hope you check us out and agree.