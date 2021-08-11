GREEN RIVER — A portion of East Teton Boulevard will be closed for several weeks. The closure is due to the recent startup of the ADA improvement project between Bridger and Alabama Streets. The contractor has already begun the state funded project.

Travelers are encouraged to detour around the project on Alabama or Bridger. Those commuters traveling on East Teton to the North side of the city can use Colorado to Upland. The project is expected to last up to three weeks, which will affect student travel to Harrison Elementary school.

