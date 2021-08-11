...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Southern Wyoming, including the Wind River
Basin.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday, August 11th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Road closures in Green River will cause detours for up to three weeks
GREEN RIVER — A portion of East Teton Boulevard will be closed for several weeks. The closure is due to the recent startup of the ADA improvement project between Bridger and Alabama Streets. The contractor has already begun the state funded project.
Travelers are encouraged to detour around the project on Alabama or Bridger. Those commuters traveling on East Teton to the North side of the city can use Colorado to Upland. The project is expected to last up to three weeks, which will affect student travel to Harrison Elementary school.