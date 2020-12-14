ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Animal Control has announced that it will be postponing all meet and greets and adoption-related appointments until further notice.
The limited hours are due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a press release. The Shelter will be open from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. daily for impounded animals by appointment only.
People should call in advance at 307-352-1455 if they have an impounded animal or have any other questions/concerns. When arriving for a scheduled appointment, people should wear a facial covering.