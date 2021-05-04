ROCK SPRINGS – The city of Rock Springs’ proposed preliminary budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year anticipates about $39.5 million in cash available, roughly $33.5 million in budgeted expenses and a $6.1 million transfer to operating reserves. The Rock Springs City Council voted to approve the preliminary budget on Tuesday night. The final version of the budget is set to be presented in June.
“The goal of the budget committee has been to fund operational reserves to help supplement decreasing revenue. If spending exceeds anticipated projections or revenues are significantly less than anticipated, further reductions to the 2022 budget may be necessary,” Director of Administrative Services Matt McBurnett wrote in a letter to the council.
He noted that during the current fiscal year the city implemented an early retirement incentive program in order to reduce payroll costs without any reductions in force.
“This resulted in two positions being immediately defunded. The budget, as presented, reflects 26 defunded positions in Police, Parks and Recreation, and Engineering/Operations and Public Services departments. Several other positions were completely eliminated from the budget in prior years,” McBurnett said.
The proposed budget does not include any employee cost-of-living adjustments or range movement increases other than the provisions of the International Association of Fire Fighters union contract negotiated in prior years and the statutorily required increases in Wyoming retirement and workers’ compensation rates.
SALES TAX IMPACT
The city’s sales and use tax is budgeted at a 20% decrease from the prior fiscal year’s estimate, according to McBurnett, who added this matches the actual reduction in revenue that occurred over the course of the current fiscal year.
The sales and use tax payments received in May and June could have a large impact on the next version of the budget presented in June.
“A large share of the city’s budgeted revenues, aside from sales and use tax, are distributions from the state of Wyoming,” McBurnett said.
The distributions are derived from shared funding formulas within Wyoming, but due to an uncertain economic environment at the state level, McBurnett said these distributions could be subject to change.
The Wyoming Legislature is scheduled to convene for a special session in July, and it is unknown what impact that could have on the city.
“The direct distribution amount of $1,232,605.89 is projected as relatively flat from what the city received in fiscal year 2021,” the letter said. “As ‘over[1]the-cap’ mineral revenues tied to direct distributions decreases, the city could see reduced distributions or the complete elimination of these payments moving forward.”
The new fiscal year begins on July 1, 2021. Rock Springs’s assessed valuation for property tax purposes will not be determined until the second week in August, so the budget leaves them “relatively unchanged from the prior fiscal year.”