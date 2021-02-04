SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 23-year-old Rock Springs man died Wednesday in a crash east of Rock Springs on County Road 15 that leads to Jim Bridger Power Plant.
Chad S. Collard died from injuries he received after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release.
Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision at 1:26 p.m. on Feb. 3. The crash occurred around milepost 3.5 on County Road 15.
Collard was traveling southbound on County Road 15 in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala when the vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 1998 Sterling Conventional tractor-trailer. Collard was wearing a seatbelt and died at the crash scene.
The driver of the Sterling has been identified as Harold J. Underwood, 59, of Rock Springs. Underwood was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries he received in the crash.
Fatigue or distracted driving on the part of Collard is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 14th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 5 in 2020, 14 in 2019, and 6 in 2018 to date.