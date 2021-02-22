GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs man originally charged with attempted second-degree murder in a stabbing case has received five years of supervised probation on a reduced charge of aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement.
Alexander Cave appeared via video before Judge Suzannah Robinson during a sentencing hearing in Sweetwater County District Court on Monday morning, Feb. 22.
Cave received a suspended prison sentence of six to 10 years with credit for 250 days served in the Sweetwater County Detention Center. He was placed on five years of supervised probation that could be terminated after three years if there are no probation violations. Cave was also ordered to pay $74,678 in restitution in addition to court costs.
On Jan. 29, 2020, Cave was arrested for the stabbing of Rafael Magana, 26, at the 900 block of Walnut Street in Rock Springs. Cave was 26 years old at the time of his arrest. The incident was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when Magana sought medical attention at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
At his district court arraignment in June, Cave pleaded not guilty to the original charge of attempted second-degree murder. As part of a plea agreement, Cave changed his plea to no contest to an amended charge of aggravated assault and battery in October 2020. The maximum penalty for aggravated assault and battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.