ROCK SPRINGS – Sexual assault awareness, retiring employees and legislative moves all received attention during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on April 6.
The city is observing Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. YWCA of Sweetwater County Director Melinda Baas stressed the importance of prevention. She cited statistics such as the fact that 1 in 4 women are sexually assaulted in their lifetime. Baas said every 73 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, every nine minutes a child is a victimized, and only 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators ends up in prison.
She explained that sexual assault is one of the most underreported offenses. She said the YWCA may hear of more cases than Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco because of the difficulties related to bringing a charge to trial. Baas said victims have to deal with societal stigma while recounting personal, intimate details again and again and again.
“All these things make it so much harder, and there is so much judgement attached to it,” she said. “And that’s why we focus so much on prevention.
There are multiple ways to show support, such as wearing a teal sexual assault awareness bracelet. Baas also asked people to be willing to stand up and say something.
“The hardest thing to do is to stop something early, but it is the thing that is most effective,” she said.
When people hear statements like a rape victim “had it coming” or knew what to expect when they chose that job or “dressed like that,” it makes it harder for victims to come forward to seek help and justice. She asked people to challenge those comments to make it clear that those attitudes aren’t appropriate.
Baas also suggested simpler signs of support. The annual Run with the Badges 5K is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at the Expedition Island Pavillion in Green River starting at 8 a.m.
People can also observe Denim Day on April 28, where people wear denim to show their support of survivors. Baas said victims are too often blamed for their sexual assault, such as for the clothes they wore, instead of the perpetrators. She said that argument should never be acceptable and ignores the fact most are simply wearing denim jeans as opposed to something sexy or revealing.
It is important to pose the right questions, according to Baas. Instead of asking, “What was she wearing?” consider “Why did the assaulter think it was OK?” That helps shift the focus and the conversation.
Mayor Tim Kaumo said people need to demonstrate mutual respect, because it would be a better place if everyone did so.
He also read the proclamation, which states in part, “The city of Rock Springs recognizes the importance of designating a time devoted to increasing public awareness of sexual assault and support of agencies providing services to survivors of sexual assault; and volunteers and service providers in our community work to provide a continuum of care and services to sexual assault survivors through a 24-hour hotline, counseling, shelter, advocacy, medical care and education.
“The YWCA Center for Families and Children promotes sexual assault prevention by offering educational presentations to schools, churches and civic organizations as well as professional training and collaboration with medical, mental health, law enforcement, educators, and criminal justice personnel regarding sexual assault issues.
“The YWCA Center for Families and Children requests public support and assistance as we hold forth a vision of a community free from sexual violence.”
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, provided a brief rundown on the about-to-conclude legislative session. He said the state general fund was reduced by about $429 million, or about a 15% cut for state agencies.
He said while a school funding bill was still pending Tuesday, he expected any cuts made by the state to be offset by new funding from the federal government in the form of the American Rescue Plan Act, the latest coronavirus relief package. As part of the federal legislation, he noted Sweetwater County is set to get more than $8 million and the city will receive $3.458 million.
That is in addition to the amount that the state annually distributes to counties, cities and towns. Legislation to adjust the amount failed, so Stith said $52 million will be distributed this year.
The representative said he was happy the bill outlawing revenge porn passed the Legislature and was signed by the governor the day before on April 5.
He was disappointed a bill to create airport districts with the power to collect taxes for projects didn’t pass, and he predicted it will return in the future.
Stith questioned some of the legislative moves, such as the new voyeurism provision that makes it illegal to look at tattoos under a shirt or the law that makes it legal to eat roadkill.
Kaumo said “Thank God, because we’re going to have to.”
He and Stith then lamented the time spent on creating statewide laws for issues with limited impact.
Stith said he expect there will be another special session in July for state lawmakers to decide what to do with its portion of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- The mayor recognized retiring employees who have more than seven decades of service combined. They include Larry Elder, who is retiring after 31 years and six months; Paul Ortega, who is retiring after 39 years and five months; and Barb Gatti, who is retiring after 20 years.
“I’d like to give these employees our thank you for the time they’ve put in with the city and the lives they’ve touched and the good they’ve done for us,” Kaumo said.
-- Appointments included Greer Ferrero starting her first term on the Sweetwater County Board of Health, Clinton Collins starting his first term on the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board, Ryan Schmidt beginning his third term on the Rock Springs Transportation Committee, and David Jarrell filling an unexpired term on the Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Commission
-- The council voted to accept a $1,013,325 Coronavirus Relief Grant agreement between the Federal Aviation Administration, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Sweetwater County, and the city.
Mayor Kaumo praised the ongoing efforts of Airport Director Devon Brubaker and added they may even get water to the airport one of these days.
“It’s only been 25 years. We’re working on it,” he said.
-- The Rock Springs Police Department received permission to fill a vacant police officer position and seek bids on seven marked vehicles and one Animal Control vehicle.
The RSPD will host a road closure on C Street, from Broadway to Second Street, from 3-9 p.m. on May 13 for the annual open house to coincide with National Police Week.
-- Liquor catering permits were approved for the Jenkins Pool Tournament on April 7-11 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, Lindsay Webster Memorial Benefit on April 9 at Rock Springs Young at Heart Center, masquerade ball on May 1 at Santa Fe Trail, and five weddings.
-- Council members accepted an addendum to the 2020-2022 collective labor agreement between the city and the Firefighters Local 1499 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Mayor Kaumo gave the group credit for understanding the budget situation and demonstrating a willingness to negotiate in good faith.
-- The council hosted five bid openings.
When it comes to the second phase of the 2021 concrete replacement project, DeBernardi Construction of Rock Springs was the only bidder with $263,250.
Bidders for the 2021 crack seal project included $81,648 from Z & Z Seal Coating out of Billings, Montana; $58,544 from Asphalt Preservation of Roy, Utah; and $43,040 from R & D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance out of Rock Springs.
The 2021 overlay project drew a $999,984.95 bid from Consolidated Paving and Concrete of Ogden, Utah, and $937,726.50 Kilgore Co. doing business as Lewis & Lewis of Rock Springs.
The 2021 weed mitigation project attracted a $91,348.75 bid from Weed Management Solutions of Rock Springs. Hired Gun Weed of Kersey, Colorado, also bid but did not include the required bid bond that guarantees the company will complete the contract under the terms it bid.
Bidders for the first segment of the Bitter Creek restoration project had the option to bid on different components, according to the mayor.
The bids received included $5,066,482.70 from DeBernardi Constuction, $7,139,657.17 from Kilgore Co. doing business as Lewis & Lewis, $6,193,537.80 from Reiman Corp. of Cheyenne and $4,506,505 from Coleman Construction of Rock Springs.
All bids were turned over to city staff for review and recommendation