ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs police discovered a pipe bomb in a vehicle on Sunday night after a man allegedly attempted to flee from law enforcement.
Around 9 p.m. Feb. 14, the Rock Springs Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Police said Spencer Cottrell, the driver, attempted to elude officers. When his vehicle became stuck in the snow, Cottrell fled on foot.
Officers were able to catch Cottrell and allegedly found him to be in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine. In addition to the methamphetamine, Cottrell's vehicle allegedly contained a pipe bomb in the front passenger area, according to a press release. The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and safely disarmed the pipe bomb.
Cottrell, 49, of Rock Springs was placed under arrest and charged with driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to maintain insurance.