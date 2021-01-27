ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department said a suspicious package in the median at the intersection of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard was determined not to be a threat Wednesday morning.
On January 27, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the RSPD and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad responded to the intersection of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard for the report of a suspicious backpack in the median.
The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad determined there was no threat as the backpack contents were determined to be various food items. The scene was cleared without incident.