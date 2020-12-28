ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Skylar Beltran, 17, of Rock Springs.
Beltran was last seen the night of December 25 and is believed to be in the Rock Springs area. He is 5’10”, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and ripped style blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact Detective Loredo at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page in reference ti case R20-30975. Those with tips may remain anonymous.