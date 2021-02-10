ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway report of Frankie Simon, 16, of Rock Springs.
Simon was last seen at his home on the night of February 8, 2021 He is 6-feet tall, 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red Nike logo, and white Reebok basketball shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact The RSPD detective unit at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page in reference to case R21-03123. Those with tips may remain anonymous.