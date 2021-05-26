ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on two runaway teens.
Alycia Fredricks, 14, and Alan Balderas, 16, of Rock Springs were last seen on the evening of March 25, 2021. Alycia is approximately 5’5”, 120 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, and a nose ring in the left nostril. Alan is approximately 5’7”, 120 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, and has both ears pierced.
Alycia was wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and white high-tops. Alan was wearing either a black and white hoodie or a dark blue and white hoodie with white and black Jordan shoes.
Those with any information regarding their location are asked to contact RSPD Detectives at 307-352-1575 or message the RSPD Facebook page in reference to case R21-10938. Those providing information can remain anonymous.