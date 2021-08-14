Robert and Debi Cornman get set up for making kettle corn at Saturday’s “Flock the Block” party. They’ve been doing this for 17 years and, yes, their last name is Cornman. “I’ve actually had to pull out my ID to prove to people that’s actually my name,” Robert Cornman said with a laugh.
Toastmaster Bar and Liquor, the Park Hotel and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency teamed up to organize the first "Flock the Block" to wrap up summer on a fun note with multiple bands, such as WY5,
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Photo/Trina Brittain
Scott Burnham sets up a booth to sell T-shirts and hats at the “Flock the Block” party on Saturday.
Rocket Miner Photo
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Photo/Trina Brittain
Kids get more colorful dispositions during "Flock the Block."
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Photo/Trina Brittain
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency hosted “Flock the Block” along Front Street on Saturday. The block party featured food trucks galore and live music throughout the afternoon and evening.
The downtown Rock Springs group plans to follow up with another block party on Aug. 28 along Pilot Butte Avenue and K Street, which has been dubbed “Rock the Block.”