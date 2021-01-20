ROCK SPRINGS — As of Jan. 20, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is still seeking the public’s help in locating Skylar Beltran.
Skylar Beltran, 17, was reported as a runaway on the night of December 25, 2020, according to the RSPD. He was last seen on December 29th in the area of Skyline Village Apartments in Rock Springs.
The RSPD believes it is possible that Skylar may have left Rock Springs and could be in the surrounding areas of Rock Springs including, but not limited to, Denver, Colorado.
Skyler is 5’10”, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and ripped style blue jeans.
The RSPD is asking anyone with information on Skylar’s whereabouts, or anyone who has had contact with Skylar on or after the date he went missing or knows someone who has had contact with him, to call the Rock Springs Detectives Office at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department page. Those who call or message should reference case #R20-30975.
Those who contact the RSPD may remain anonymous.