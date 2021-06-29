ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs will once again celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display on July 4.
The fireworks display will be at 10 p.m. on Sunday, and is being hosted by the Sweetwater Events Complex.
The fireworks will be launched from the east side of the Sweetwater Events Complex property and will be "visible from many locations throughout the city," according to the Events Complex. "The best seats around will be at Sweetwater Speedway. Be sure to tune into WyoRadio for synchronized music as well."
"Several groups, both public and private, have come together to ensure that the public will get to celebrate with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics," the Events Complex said.
Partners include Infinity Power & Controls, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, the Spicer Family Foundation, Sweetwater Speedway, WyoRadio and the city of Rock Springs.
The Events Complex encourages everyone to support and thank these businesses and groups, since "fireworks this year would not have been possible without every one of these partners."
The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) reminded the public that City Ordinance 3-301 prohibits the discharge of fireworks within the city limits with the exception of sparklers. Citations can be issued to those persons that violate the city ordinance with fines reaching up to $750, fireworks will be confiscated and destroyed, and any damage the fireworks cause will also be their responsibility, the police department said.
The RSPD said it "is looking forward to a successful 4th of July Fireworks display but will be relying on residents to follow City Ordinances and Wyoming State Statues to make certain everyone enjoys the evening safely."