ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash Saturday on College Drive.
At approximately 12:52 p.m. on Saturday, the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 block of College Drive in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, officers observed that a Dodge pickup truck left its lane of travel and crashed head-on into a Nissan Maxima, according to a press release. The Dodge pickup went up over the car and landed on its driver’s side. The drivers were treated on scene and released. The passenger in the Nissan was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital with reportedly minor injuries.
The driver of the Dodge pickup was identified as Kimberly Ensign, 41, of Rock Springs. Ensign was arrested and charged with alleged driving under the influence, first offense, and failure to maintain a single lane with a crash.
The Rock Springs Police Department noted in its release that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.