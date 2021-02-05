GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs woman was sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon after pleading no contest to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Kaila Marie Krotzer received a seven- to ten-year prison sentence during a change of plea and argued sentencing hearing before Judge Suzannah Robinson in Sweetwater County District Court.
Krotzer was originally charged with two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor as well as two related misdemeanor charges. The maximum prison sentence on the original felony charges was 100 years. In a plea agreement, Krotzer pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and the remaining charges were dismissed. Krotzer was given credit for 302 days already served.
As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution recommended an eight- to ten-year prison sentence, and the defense was allowed to argue for a lesser sentence or probation. The maximum penalty for second-degree sexual assault of a minor less than 16 years old is 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
After announcing the sentence, Judge Robinson said probation was not appropriate in the case.
The original charges against Krotzer stem from several incidents in March of 2020. The charge she was convicted of involved sexual abuse of an intoxicated 14-year-old male in her care after driving him to a bonfire in an uninhabited area of Sweetwater County. Krotzer was 30 years old at the time.
Judge Robinson said one of the mitigating factors in the case was the remorse expressed by Krotzer.
"It's not often that a defendant apologizes and means it, and I think you did," Robinson told her. "I think it came from the heart, and you recognize this has damaged many people."
Other mitigating factors discussed by Robinson included the prior abuse of Krotzer at the hands of at least one of her parents and others, and the absence of a criminal history.
Aggravating factors focused on the facts of the case, according to Robinson. She referred to details including the level of intoxication of the victim, evidence of physical injuries, and the fact that the abuse happened more than once, and that Krotzer told the victim not to tell anyone.