ROCK SPRINGS — As winter settles into communities throughout Wyoming, ending a year that has brought challenges like no other, it’s the arts and humanities programs that continue to provide needed connection and healing. Local organizations that deliver art, music, theater, learning resources and connection to local history and place have had to pivot during 2020 in ways never imagined. Many have moved to virtual programming to connect with families and students at home while also working behind-the-scenes to preserve cherished in-person programs so that they can return in the future.
To support these programs' ongoing efforts, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm for Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $200,000 in new funding across the six states it serves to support the arts and humanities – along with continued needs by organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. The Actors’ Mission received money to help construct a black box theater in donated buildings in downtown Rock Springs. The theater company continues with its mission to “Feed the body, nourish the mind” by providing free admission and a meal to anyone wishing to attend a show.
“Local programs like these are the heartbeat of Wyoming, providing connection, education and tradition and helping to heal and strengthen our communities,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president for Wyoming. “Rocky Mountain Power is honored to continue our support of these vital organizations, and we encourage others who have the means to support them as well, so their programming can continue long into the future.”
A total of 58 foundation grants were given to nonprofit organizations across Rocky Mountain Power’s service area, ranging between $1,000 and $7,500. In Wyoming, seven additional community giving grants totally $45,000 were provided to help meet additional critical needs tied to the pandemic. Together, these grants reflect the diversity of the communities Rocky Mountain Power serves, and the diverse needs of these communities during this time.
In all, more than $2.3 million has been prioritized in 2020 for organizations across the six states PacifiCorp serves, dedicated to helping communities with the greatest needs. Prioritization will continue through 2021 for grants that support needs around the COVID-19 pandemic. The next grant cycle is now open through March 15.
