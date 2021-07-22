ROCK SPRINGS -- Meghan Casey and the Rocky Mountain Puppets are returning to Rock Springs as part of the Sweetwater County Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge.
Casey, a ventriloquist, and her puppets will perform two family-friendly shows. The shows will begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Broadway Theater at 618 Broadway St. in Rock Springs. The shows are free and open to the public.
Casey is an award-winning ventriloquist with 20 years of experience performing more than 2,000 shows across the United States, according to a press release. While growing up, Casey’s dad read books to her while using puppets and ventriloquism. At the age of 5, she discovered what the magic was that brought these characters to life. After this discovery, she was insistent on learning the art of ventriloquism, so she completed the Maher Course of Advanced Ventriloquism by the age of 6.
In 2001, Meghan instantly fell in love with performing and making people laugh after being on the stage for the first time at the Vent Haven International Ventriloquist Convention in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.
“Meghan always has a great show,” said Sunny Hobbs, youth services manager at the Rock Springs Library. “We are excited to bring her back for Sweetwater County families to enjoy.”
The Rocky Mountain Puppet shows are part of the library’s summer reading challenge. For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge, visit sweetwaterlibraries.com.