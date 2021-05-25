ROCK SPRINGS – Three people have been indicted as part of an ongoing pipe bomb investigation conducted by the Rock Springs Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Two pipe bombs during a traffic stop that occurred on Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. In March 2021, detectives and FBI agents located two additional pipe bombs, totaling four confirmed pipe bombs in Rock Springs associated with this investigation. All of the pipe bombs were safely disarmed by the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad.
The suspects, identified as Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster, were arrested for alleged felony possession, manufacture, transportation, and sale of explosives with intent to unlawfully endanger under Wyoming state statute 6-3-111(b). Additional collaboration between the RSPD and FBI resulted in federal charges against three defendants.
“FBI Denver is grateful for the opportunity to have assisted the Rock Springs Police Department in investigating this serious threat,” said Michael Schneider, special agent in charge of the FBI Denver Field Office. “An important part of our mission is assisting our local law enforcement partners to protect our communities. We continue to encourage anyone who observes a friend, family member, or acquaintance with dangerous weapons or materials to report them to their local law enforcement or the FBI.”
On May 19, a federal grand jury convened in Casper and indicted Foster, Cottrell, and Gage Mercer for allegedly possessing destructive devices containing hazardous and explosive material in violation of Title 26 United States Code Sections 5845(a)(8) and 5845(f)(1)(A).