ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department arrested a suspect in a string of auto theft cases.
The series of events and related cases were released by the RSPD in a press release.
Around 9 p.m. March 22, a man later identified as Steven Rice was driving a vehicle in the parking lot of 525 Gateway Blvd. when he allegedly jumped out of the driver’s seat, allowing the vehicle to crash into parked cars, where he then left the scene on foot. Soon after, two other undamaged vehicles were found on Skyline Drive with their vehicle doors open.
At 9:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ninth Street for an assault and vehicle theft. Rice alleged attempted to steal a vehicle when the owner jumped inside the car and hit the emergency brake, according to the release. Police said Rice allegedly hit the owner in the head with the car door, drove off, hit a pole, and abandoned the vehicle on Ninth Street.
While investigating the incident on Ninth Street, officers located a white Toyota passenger car that had been abandoned in the parking lot. This vehicle was later found to be stolen from the area of 222 Gateway Boulevard, the same location as the initial incident.
Police said Rice then went to the area near Kum N Go at 1540 Ninth St, where he allegedly stole a Kia car that had been running, unlocked, and unoccupied in the parking lot. A cellphone was left in the car, so the Rock Springs Police Department was able to track it to an area north of town. When officers arrived, they located the Kia abandoned and unoccupied but said the cellphone and other items of value had been taken.
At 11:17 p.m., with assistance from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they located Steven hiding in a Bronco in the parking area at Morcon Specialty. Rice was taken into custody without incident.
Rice was charged with felony property destruction and five misdemeanors including battery; theft, less than $1,000; criminal entry and three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The RSPD asks the public to please lock vehicles, especially if valuables are kept inside.