ROCK SPRINGS — After asking for help from the public, the Rock Springs Police Department has identified three juvenile male suspects in the vandalism of the old Lincoln Elementary School building.
On Monday, March 15, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the former school building at 915 Edgar St. in reference to a vandalism that occurred the afternoon of March 13.
The three juvenile male suspects broke a window to enter the building. While in the building, they lit several small fires then extinguished them with fire extinguishers. The vandals continued through the building causing other damage including spray painting several areas.
Photos showed the suspects inside the building. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Tony Anson at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page and reference case R21-05416.
Those who contact the RSPD with information may remain anonymous. See photos taken from security footage at rocketminer.com.