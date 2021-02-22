ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Rock Springs man allegedly in possession of meth after officers stopping to assist when they saw his car on the side of the road.
On Feb. 21, at approximately 11:15 p.m., RSPD officers responded to the South Side Belt Route and West Center Street to assist a vehicle stopped along the side of the road, according to a press release.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a male driver identified as Nicholas Muije, age 30, of Rock Springs.
After further investigation, Muije was found to have a suspended driver’s license. A K9 was summoned to the scene and conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle showing a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located suspected methamphetamine.
Muije was placed under arrest for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.