ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in determining what happened to a woman who was found injured this weekend near Eastside Elementary School.
Officers responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11, after being flagged down by a person who had found a woman requiring medical attention. She was badly injured and flown to Salt Lake City for medical treatment, according to a press release.
Investigators determined the woman was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday, April 10, walking in the 1500 block of Edgar Street wearing light-colored blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt. The 44-year-old white woman is described as standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. Police said her name is not being released at this time.
The release said the RSPD is actively investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with related information is asked to call Detective Brenda Baker at 307-352-1575 or send a message to www.facebook.com/RockSpringsPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.