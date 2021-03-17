ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify three juvenile male suspects in the vandalism of the old Lincoln Elementary school building.
On Monday, March 15, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the former school building at 915 Edgar Street in reference to a vandalism that occurred the afternoon of March 13, 2021.
The three juvenile male suspects broke a window to enter the building. While in the building, they lit several small fires then extinguished them with fire extinguishers. The vandals continued through the building causing other damage including spray painting several areas.
Photos show the suspects inside the building. The RSPD is looking for the public's assistance in identifying the males. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Anson at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page and reference case R21-05416.
Those who contact the RSPD with information may remain anonymous.