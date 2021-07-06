Update: As of 12:30 p.m. on July 6, Troy Laughlin had been located.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information regarding the possible location of Troy Laughlin who has been reported as missing.
Laughlin, 32, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding his location are encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department Detective’s Division at 307-352-1575 and reference case R21-14110. Messages can also be shared on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous.