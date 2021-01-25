ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a hit and run crash.
Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department are looking for information regarding the person who hit a vehicle, according to a press release. The vehicle was hit while it was parked in the Smith’s parking lot at 2531 Foothill Blvd on Jan. 25 at approximately 3:50 p.m.
A description of the suspect’s vehicle is unavailable due to the incident happening out of view of nearby cameras.
Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Sgt. Clawson at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page reference R21-01811. Tipsters may remain anonymous.