SWEETWATER COUNTY — Erika Hill loves running. So when she got the opportunity to run for a good cause, she decided to rise to the challenge — to run 100 miles in the month of May to raise awareness for Stop Soldier Suicide.
Stop Soldier Suicide is a nonprofit organization founded by three U.S. Army veterans who lost friends and fellow service members to suicide, according to stopsoldiersuicide.org. The organization often hosts challenges to raise awareness and funds. For May, which is both Mental Health Awareness Month and Military Appreciation Month, Stop Soldier Suicide challenged people all across the country to run 100 miles to support the cause.
Erika, who lives in Green River, heard about the challenge through Facebook and decided to go for it.
“I’m very proud of the country I live in,” Erika said. “We truly live in an amazing country full of opportunities and freedom due to the troops that fight for our freedom. I feel it’s the least I could do to support our troops that go to war to give us freedom.”
Throughout May, Erika has hit the streets running practically every day to meet her 100 mile goal. She was already an avid runner, and believes the exercise is “good for the soul.” So getting the opportunity to run and simultaneously support a cause she cares about was the perfect combination.
Erika began by running in Green River, but after covering most of the streets there, she decided to also run in Rock Springs occasionally for a change of view. She usually runs outside, weather permitting.
Working towards her goal, Erika has averaged around six miles a day. She said the most she has run in one day this month was about 12 miles. She tracks her miles every day and logs them through Facebook.
As of May 25, Erika had run 86.76 miles, with only 13.24 to go.
Erika is the only runner in Sweetwater County — and possibly in Wyoming — to take on the 100 mile challenge. When the challenge began, she reached out through Facebook to see if anyone local was participating and interested in running together. Unfortunately, no one else in Sweetwater County registered. Although Erika is running alone through Green River and Rock Springs, the 100 mile challenge is nationwide, so she is joined by people all across the country who are running for the same cause. Still, Erika would like to see even more support for soldiers.
“I feel there should be more people that do what little they can to help support our troops,” Erika said. “They fought for us - now it’s our turn.”
For Erika, fighting for the troops means lacing up her running shoes to raise awareness and support Stop Soldier Suicide in their mission to help soldiers and reduce service member and veteran suicide.
“Veterans have a 50% higher risk for suicide than their peers who have not served. Stop Soldier Suicide is working to change that,” the organization’s Facebook page explains. “We serve all military service members, veterans, and family members from every branch, regardless of discharge status.”
“Stop Soldier Suicide works 1-on-1 with troops, veterans, and military families to help navigate the maze of services, programs and assistance available,” the Facebook page adds. Resources the organization uses include mental health, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and/or Traumatic Brain Injury referrals; housing assistance; alternative therapies (hyperbaric oxygen therapy, art therapy, equine therapy, etc.); GI bill education; retreats; and more.
Because Stop Soldier Suicide is a nonprofit organization, they rely on donations and fundraising. Events like the 100 mile challenge are used to encourage people to give to support continued efforts to help soldiers.
Those who wish to learn more about Stop Soldier Suicide or donate to the cause can visit stopsoldiersuicide.org or facebook.com/stopsoldiersuicide. Donations can also be mailed to Stop Soldier Suicide, P.O. Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709.
Erika echoed one of the core concepts behind Stop Soldier Suicide’s mission when she explained one of her main reasons for wanting to do the 100 mile challenge:
“No one who has ever served our country should ever feel alone.”