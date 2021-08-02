SARATOGA — Saratoga Town Hall doors were locked early on Friday, July 30, due to a COVID-19 incident, and no public access was allowed. The staff continued to work behind locked doors but were available to the public only by phone.
A printed notice of the reason for the closure was taped to the front door. All payments were to be left in the after-hours drop box. A notice posted on the town website said, “Town Hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19-related circumstances.”
The lockdown of Town Hall continued on Monday, Aug. 2. The doors remained locked while the staff continued working inside. As of press time, Town Clerk Marie Christen was not available for comment and will be out of the office “till next week.
Saratoga Mayor Creed James was contacted at his day job and said two town employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week, so the offices were locked.
“I did not want the public coming in until we determined if other staff were affected,” said James.
When asked for details of who was affected, James declined to name specific individuals but acknowledged one is from the police department and one is in the town administration.
“There is no hospitalization to my knowledge,” James said.
Mayor James did not direct any town employees to be tested. A call to the Saratoga Police Department found these offices were not locked down and that department continued performing its normal duties. Public Works employees also continued their normal work routines.
The Saratoga Town Council was scheduled to meet as usual on Aug. 3. The meeting was still on, according to Mayor James, who said, “it will be open to the public.”
The lockdown occurred amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Wyoming and Carbon County specifically.
A message from the Carbon County Covid-19 Response Team posted by Public Information Officer Jacquelin Wells on July 30 stated, “As of today, we have had a huge uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Carbon County. We currently have 41 active confirmed cases.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of July 30, there had been 1,570 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Carbon County and 195 probable cases where there were positive antigen tests or people became symptomatic after close contact with lab-confirmed cases.