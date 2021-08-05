...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...280...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds shift from
west-southwest to west-northwest during the evening hours.
* HUMIDITY: 15 to 20 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- If it has scales and tails, it’s probably in the Reptile Adventures show at the Sweetwater County Fair.
Danny Conner and his wife Debbie Conner — who serve as reptile handlers, naturalists, and comedians for the performance — have been doing reptile shows for about 20 years.
During the many shows throughout the week, they’ve been showing off crocodiles, turtles, skinks, and a python that requires a family of eight to lift him. Children have the opportunity to pet some of the more docile creatures and stare into the gaping maw of others, such as the alligator snapping turtle.
“My favorite animal to talk about is the alligator snapping turtle,” said Danny. “They’re amazing and have so many interesting features. And they can live up to 200 years.”
He went on to say his favorite reptile to keep and take care of is the crocodile.
“They are so primitive. They have been around for 200 million years and they haven’t changed. In their primitiveness, they are perfect,” he said.