GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Commissioners approved another round of COVID-19 impact grants for county nonprofits during Tuesday's regular meeting.
Sweetwater County was allocated $932,414 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding from the state for the Community Charitable Relief Program with award decisions delegated to the county commission. The program is designed to provide grant funding to nonprofit organizations that provided public assistance or have seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January, commissioners approved $631,043 in grants, leaving $301,370 available for a second round of awards. County Grants Manager Krisena Marchal told commissioners that rules for the program can be confusing and that all awards are contingent on documentary compliance.
Organizations approved for second-round awards through the Community Charitable Relief Program, amounts granted, and COVID-related expenses and losses include:
— Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, $2,182: supplies, personal protective equipment and technology to stream services.
— Sweetwater Family Resource Center, $46,177: loss of donations and reimbursement of funds provided to people affected by the pandemic.
— Rock Springs Renewal Fund, $11,956: lost donations from three large events canceled due to the pandemic.
— YWCA of Sweetwater County, $1,856: cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, and telework technology.
— Actors' Mission, $90,000: lost donations due to the pandemic.
— United Way of Southwest Wyoming: the amount approved can be up to but no greater than $245,801 and will depend on whether or not all funding from the first round of awards is approved for distribution. The organization lost donations including reduced pledges during fundraising activities at area businesses and industry. A representative said the request includes donations for direct aid provided through programs such as the Community Diaper Bank.