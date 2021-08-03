SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office extend a sincere thanks to all of the individuals and organizations who stepped up to assist in its response during the flash flooding in Rock Springs.
During the storm on July 28, sheriff's deputies, along with civilian employees and volunteers from the Sheriff's Office, Sweetwater County Emergency Management, search and rescue, seasonal firefighters from the Sweetwater County Fire Department, and personnel from Rock Springs Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department and the Bureau of Land Management rallied to the west end of Rock Springs and deployed approximately 1,200 sandbags to homes and structures in the areas hardest hit by the flooding.
The following Thursday and Friday, Sublette County Emergency Management, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, seasonal firefighters from the county's fire department, civilian employees from the Sheriff's Office, emergency management, search and rescue and inmate volunteers from the Sweetwater County Detention Center's Inmate Community Service Program filled morethan 3,600 sandbags to replenish the county's depleted stock.
With the help of Sunroc in Rock springs, and in coordination with county and city officials, emergency management also made available at no cost to the public sand and sandbags at four separate locations across Rock Springs.
During the storm on July 30, sheriff's deputies, along with civilian employees and volunteers from the Sheriff's Office, emergency management, search and rescue, seasonal firefighters from the county's fire department, and RSFD and RSPD personnel deployed to the Blairtown neighborhood on the south end of Rock Springs and distributed approximately 160 sandbags to help quell localized flash flooding near homes in the area.
Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle credited a cooperative effort and extended his thanks to those who responded.
"This was a team effort, and I could not be more proud of the commitment to our community displayed by everyone involved. I want to thank everyone for coming together and getting the job done in the face of some tough circumstances. Thank you," Grossnickle said.