SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies have recently received several complaints from people who have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.
These scammers have spoofed the Sheriff's Office phone number of 307-922-5300. They claim to be local deputies who are calling about an arrest warrant for failure to appear as a character witness at a hearing for a sealed case. The scammers then threaten to have the call-taker arrested at their current GPS location unless they pay a bond in the form of a prepaid debit or credit card.
The Sheriff's Office warns that these calls are a scam, and anyone who receives one of these calls should not give the scammers any money in any form and should not volunteer any personal identifying information over the phone. The Sheriff's Office advises victims of a phone scam to just hang-up, call the agency they claim to be from back directly, and ask for the person who said they were calling.
While these types of scams can be very convincing and difficult to recognize, this is not how Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office handles bench warrants, the press release explains. In most cases, the Sheriff's Office won't call anyone ahead of time about a warrant for their arrest. Instead, officers will visit in person. Also, officers never demand direct payment to resolve a warrant.
The Federal Trade Commission states that "a caller who creates a sense of urgency or uses high-pressure tactics is probably a scam artist." Other types of scams include a "refund" or "warranty" scam call when someone calls to ask people if they were happy with a service. When they say they weren't, the scammer offers a refund. Instead of of returning money into the account, they withdraw money.
Scams are more common today than ever, and the Sheriff's Office urges everyone to educate themselves before scams target them and their family.
Anyone who has a direct concern about this ongoing telephone scam, or anyone who has given any form of money or gift cards as a result of this warrant scam, is asked to call the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center at 307-362-6575 or 307- 875-1400 to speak to an officer or deputy on duty.
For a complete list of the most current and common scams including COVID-19 scams, visit www.consumerftc.gov/scam-alerts.