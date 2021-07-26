SWEETWATER COUNTY – When competing against other communities for a business, local leaders not only need to anticipate questions that will be posed but they should also provide compelling answers as to why they deserve the opportunity. A collection of Sweetwater County stakeholders put together a report chronicling the area’s features to argue that its exceptional workforce, educational resources, health care, available properties, recreational opportunities and quality of life make it the best place to host a proposed state-of-the-art nuclear power plant.
The report on Sweetwater County and impressions of touring dignitaries were discussed at last week’s meeting of the Sweetwater County Commission.
A partnership between the state, TerraPower, PacifiCorp’s Rocky Mountain Power and the U.S. Department of Energy announced that a Wyoming coal plant that was slated for closure will be converted for the Natrium reactor project. The four candidates are the Jim Bridger plant near Rock Springs, Dave Johnston plant near Glenrock, Naughton plant at Kemmerer and the Wyodak plant near Gillette.
POWERING THE HEARTBEAT OF AMERICA
Sweetwater County Land Use Director Eric Bingham and Kayla McDonald of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition thanked the entities that provided information for the presentation and signed letters of support for the project such as the legislative delegation, chambers of commerce, city councils, school districts, Western Wyoming Community College, and local businesses.
Bingham said, “It shows you what can happen when everybody comes together.”
McDonald went through the report and how it illustrated what the community offers, ranging from training programs at Western to industrial buildings ready to be used and the in-progress Middle Baxter Road industrial development plan.
“Sweetwater County is ready to embrace a historic opportunity in Wyoming,” she said.
Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said the tour group “could feel our energy.”
Even if the community isn’t picked to host the early phases of the project, Schoenfeld said they now have this proposal ready to inform and attract other businesses.
Commissioner Jeff Smith said the Sweetwater County presentation stood out and their representatives “put our best foot forward,” but there is more work to be done between now and the end of the year.
After commending the work that had been done, Commissioner Roy Lloyd said, “It’s a great way to show we are invested and wanting to diversify the economy in the changing world we’re in.”
Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling said he was proud of the work that has been done and how Sweetwater County is represented.
The letter the commission sent to Rocky Mountain Power said, “Sweetwater County has shown continuous support of the mining extraction industry, which includes nuclear projects as demonstrated with the Uranium in-situ mining operation north of Wamsutter. Sweetwater County also assisted the Uranium facility with industrial revenue bonds to assist in the construction of their facility, which included a Memorandum of Understanding to assist with roadway maintenance costs issues to the site.
“Sweetwater County Commission have met with stakeholders, educators, local leaders and legislators and we are including letters of support to demonstrate are overwhelming support of the Natrium reactor project.”
OTHER BUSINESS
— During a special meeting on Monday, July 26, the commission set polling locations for the Nov. 2 election, where voters can cast ballots on the general purpose sales and use excise tax.
Following the advice of Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane, the county will be divided into 16 districts. The polling places will be in the locations established prior to 2020 coronavirus consolidations with the exception of precinct 21-1, Point of Rocks which was located at Roger Varley’s residence and will now be located at the Rock Springs Civic Center; and precinct 3-2 and 3-3, which were located at the First United Methodist Church and will now be located at Bunning Freight Station in Rock Springs.
Lane said the polling place changes could be revisited in the future, such as if there is an increase in residency in Point of Rocks. She added attempts to reach the church were not returned.
No one spoke during the public hearing on the topic. Lane said she reached out to the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties and did not receive comments.
Wendling thanked the city of Rock Springs for agreeing to host the polling places and waiving the associated fees.
Commissioners Lloyd, Smith, Mary Thoman, and Wendling voted to approve the election motions.
Chairman Wendling said Schoenfeld was sick and could not attend the meeting.
See copies of the meeting packets, including copies of the Sweetwater County report, with the story at rocketminer.com.