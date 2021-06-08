GREEN RIVER — The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the Green River Game and Fish office, 351 Astle Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is to identify any suspected adaptive management triggers, according to a press release. A virtual Zoom option is available at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website under Habitat, Sage Grouse Management, and Local Working Groups. Participants can also join by phone at 346-248-7799 using the password *576754#.
The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage-grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons, and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming. More information can be found online or by contacting the Green River Game and Fish office at (307) 875-3223.