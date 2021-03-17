CHEYENNE — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport's request for a $3 million grant to help fund its terminal modernization project was one of three recommended for approval by the Wyoming Business Council.
The Wyoming Business Council board of directors also recommended Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program (BRC) applications from the city of Lander and Laramie County during its March 10 virtual meeting.
Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) will make final decisions on the BRC project requests from the March 10 WBC Board meeting at its 8 a.m. meeting on April 8.
PROJECTS
— The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport board is requesting a $3 million Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program (BRC) grant to modernize the airport’s commercial airline terminal through renovation and expansion. This project will also enable the development of over 170 acres of land that can be marketed to aerospace or other industry.
— The city of Lander is requesting a $3 million grant and $2.7 million loan combination from the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program (BRC) to construct a 22,500 square-foot facility on 1.54 acres of city-owned property for the Maven headquarters. Maven is an outdoor equipment company.
The site lends itself to further expansion, as it is adjacent to Central Wyoming College – Lander campus and the Lander Economic Development Association’s (LEDA) Enterprise Park. The funding will allow the company to expand its product lines and sale as well as create 23 new jobs.
— Laramie County is requesting a $2.25 million Business Ready Community (BRC) Managed Data Center Cost Reduction grant to reduce utility and broadband costs for VM Accel’s Accelerated Data Center in downtown Cheyenne. The company offers high-performance computing services for workloads including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, video transcoding, weather modeling, data analysis, and more. The company is required to contribute 125% or $2.8 million in capital investment and payroll.
“These projects demonstrate Wyoming’s entrepreneurial spirit and are good examples of projects that help create new opportunities for Wyomingites,” said Josh Dorrell, Wyoming Business Council CEO.
“Whether it’s by pivoting to capture new markets, continuing to grow Wyoming’s burgeoning tech scene, or opening access to air travel for Wyoming businesses and citizens, each of these projects works to create good jobs and better lives for people in Wyoming.”
ABOUT THE BRC GRANT AND LOAN PROGRAM
The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.
Business Council staff work with public entities to prepare applications, review each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.
The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.