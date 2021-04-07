GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County workers will have permission to drive faster on their way to several industrial sites once new speed limit signs are posted on four county roads, but enforcement efforts are also increasing.
At Tuesday's meeting, Sweetwater County commissioners authorized the county engineer to post new speed limit signs on county roads leading to Genesis Alkali, Solvay Minerals, OCI, and Jim Bridger Power Plant.
Speed limits were raised on the four paved sections of the county roads due to the findings of speed studies conducted by WyT2, Inberg-Miller Engineers, and Sweetwater County in 2016-2017. The studies took into consideration traffic counts and roadway safety including information such as road width and shoulders. Speed reduction warnings signs will also be posted on curves as necessary.
Gene Legerski, public works director, said he spoke with company executives in the affected areas, and they were fine with the new speed limits once they saw the speed study reports and read the data.
Roads affected include:
— County Road 3, FMC Road that leads to Genesis Alkali: The speed limit will be raised from 55 mph to 65 mph.
— County Road 6, OCI Road: the speed limit will be raised from 45 mph to 65 mph in one section; from 20 mph to 45 mph in one; and from 45 mph to 55 mph in another.
— County Road 15, Nine Mile Road near Point of Rocks to Jim Bridger Power Plant: the speed limit will remain at the current posted speed of 65 mph in one section; raised from 35 mph to 45 mph in two; and will remain at the current posted speed of 45 mph in another.
— County Road 85, Tenneco Road that leads to Solvay: the speed will be raised from 55 mph to 65 mph.
Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle told commissioners that deputies are doing regular patrols in those areas and have stepped up speed enforcement. Also, the department plans to put up portable signs for times when livestock are present.
OTHER BUSINESS
— The commission voted to accept a $1,013,325 Coronavirus Relief Grant agreement between the county, Federal Aviation Administration, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, and the city of Rock Springs.
— A facility use agreement form was approved for county-owned buildings and parks. The agreement will cover liability issues, and there is a possibility that fees could be charged for use in the future, according to Legerski.
— The commission voted to waive $1,200 in trap fees for the 4-H shooting sports program. The group had requested the fee reduction due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the club's ability to raise funds. Commissioner Roy Lloyd voted against the proposal.
— The county assessor's office received permission to staff a seasonal position rather than a full time position. Assessor Dave Divis said his office lost two full time employees through the voluntary separation program that have not been replaced.
— Kandi Pendelton was appointed to replace Richard Mathey on the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees. Her appointment was made early in order to give her time to train with Mathey for the position that will open July 1.
— Budd Allen was appointed to replace Tim Savage on the Sweetwater County Historical Museum board.
— At the March 16 meeting, Ian Parker was appointed to replace Ted Barney on the Sweetwater County Historical Museum board.