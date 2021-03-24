Spooky stories delivered direct from the author

ROCK SPRINGS -- Jeff Kinney, author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series, personally delivered copies of his new book on Saturday. Those who ventured through a spooky drive-thru hosted at Whisler Chevrolet in Rock Springs received signed editions of “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories.” Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar hosted the event, which was quickly relocated from Eastside Elementary School due to the wind. To promote safety, masks were required, and Kinney passed books with the help of a shovel. See more photos and a video at rocketminer.com.