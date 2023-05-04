Signed

Rock Springs High School senior Karson Curtis was joined by family and coaches as he signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, May 3, to continue his soccer career at Gillette College.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

For Curtis, playing soccer at the college level has been a lifelong dream of his. He began playing soccer when he was 4 years and every step he has taken has prepared him for this moment to take his talents to the next level.

