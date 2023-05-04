ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Karson Curtis signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, May 3, to continue his soccer career at Gillette College.
For Curtis, playing soccer at the college level has been a lifelong dream of his. He began playing soccer when he was 4 years and every step he has taken has prepared him for this moment to take his talents to the next level.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been planning on doing this for a long time,” he said. “I was thinking about going to Western until they got rid of their program, but I’m glad Gillette brought theirs back so I can have the opportunity to go play at the next level there.
“For me, it’s just a personal goal. Now, from here, I can go on to make bigger goals, like transferring to four-year school after two years and just pushing on beyond that. I want to better myself as a person and as a soccer player.”
Curtis began planning his next move a few years ago. He signed up for a Next College Student Athlete account, which allowed him to connect with coaches from colleges all over the country. He said that he made visits to colleges in Colorado and South Dakota but neither of them had the right fit.
“I think the Gillette coach got ahold of my high school coach (Alan Wendlandt), and so we got in contact through that. We talked when we went up to Gillette for soccer this spring and we went on a visit. That’s when I decided that this is where I wanted to be,” Curtis said.
“It’s in-state, which is a big part of it. It wasn’t as far away from home. It was a smaller step than what South Dakota would’ve been. Other than that, the facilities were super nice and the coach was super nice, and it was just cheaper for me.”
Curtis plays center back for the RSHS Tigers and the Club Avengers team. He believes the coaching he has received can help him succeed at the next level.
“I’ve learned so much from my coaches, so I’m hoping to come into the new program and kind of set a baseline, be able to work off that and do whatever my team needs me to do,” he said.
At the time of his signing, the Tigers are 7-4-1 overall this season with a 6-4 record in the Class 4A West Conference. With Rock Springs High School set to host this season’s 4A State Championship from May 18-20, Curtis and the Tigers are working hard to make sure they defend their home field.
“Hopefully, we can get as many people there as we can. That’s one of our goals is to get a big crowd at the games so we can have the homefield advantage. We have to win that first game at regionals to send us to the state tournament. That’s the first step,” he said.
Curtis said his favorite memory of being a student at RSHS are the relationships he has built.
“My favorite memory being a student at Rock Springs High Schools is just to be able to hang out with my friends and build those relationships up. I have a lot of relationships now that will last me forever.”