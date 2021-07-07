GREEN RIVER — A person who began firing a gun at Green River Police Department officers was wounded when officers returned fire.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, an officer of the Green River Police Department (GRPD) received a phone call concerning a subject who had left the area of FMC Park after threatening others with a gun, according to a press release. As the officer was receiving this information, a vehicle matching the description given by the caller passed by the officer’s location.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Barnhart Street Near Uinta Drive. The driver initially refused to exit the vehicle and then began firing a weapon at officers who returned fire, the GRPD reported. The subject was wounded at some point during the altercation, was transported by ambulance to Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital, and subsequently transferred to an out of state hospital for further treatment.
Investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. This is standard protocol for any officer involved shooting, the GRPD explained. As the investigation has just begun many details are not yet available, the press release said.
The GRPD expressed gratitude to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for their response and assistance during this incident.