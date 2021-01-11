ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern’s contract has been extended two years through June 2024 following a vote of the school board.
Following a nearly three-hour executive session for legal and personnel matters, trustees voted 5-1 to lengthen her time as superintendent. Trustee John Bettolo voted against the motion while Trustee Matthew Jackman, Carol Jelaco, Max Mickelson, Andrea Summers, and Stephanie Thompson voted in favor. Trustee George Reedy did not attend Monday's meeting.