ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County nonprofits benefitted from the Charity Chow Down - WyoGives event Wednesday in Bunning Park.
Food trucks donated 10% of their sales, and nonprofits hosted information activities.
Nonprofits included the Actors' Mission, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Western Wyoming Family Planning, Rock Springs Young at Heart Community Center, Golden Hour Senior Center, Ray Lovato Recycling Center, Hospice of Sweetwater County, Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, YWCA of Sweetwater County, United Way of Sweetwater County and Western Wyoming College Foundation.
Food trucks included Mean Maggi's, Chill Out Ice Cream, Snak Shack, Neurotic Dogs, Ye Old Kettle Corn, Buffalo 44 Wood Fired Pizza, Hungry Buddha, Rock Sprinkles Sweet Inspirations, Square State, 307 Seasfood, Stellar Coffee and Carl's BBQ.