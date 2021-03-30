ROCK SPRINGS — A suspect who fled from Wyoming Highway Patrol officers was found dead after the pursuit ended in Rock Springs.
On March 29, the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) was requested by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to stop a vehicle wanted in connection to an ongoing case, according to a press release.
WHP Troopers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and fled from the trooper. The car entered Blairtown Connection Road before coming to a stop on 5th Avenue West. A short time later, the vehicle began to move forward again and went down an embankment before coming to a stop. The driver, whose identity is being withheld pending the investigation, was found deceased.
The Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in the event.
Due to this incident's nature, the Rock Springs Police Department is assisting with this investigation, and further details will be disseminated as they become available.