SWEETWATER COUNTY - Sweetwater County Emergency Management continues to closely monitor the current weather situation in the county and is offering free sandbags to the public.
In an effort to mitigate any further flooding issues due to continued heavy rainfall in Rock Springs through the end of the week and over the weekend, emergency management, in coordination with county and city officials, would like to announce that sand and sandbags are now available to the public free of charge at the following locations:
-- The vacant lot at the corner of White Mountain Boulevard and Sweetwater Drive
-- The vacant lot next to (west of) the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center across from Whitewater Drive
-- The Veterans Park parking lot, located at 100 N. Side Belt Route
-- The vacant lot at the corner of Blair Avenue and Alder Street
These locations are unstaffed, and area residents will need to bring a shovel or other tools to bag and haul their own sand. Those taking advantage of this free resource are asked to please take only as much sand and as many sandbags as you need. The average home can be effectively protected with approximately 20 to 25 sandbags, according to a press release.
Sweetwater County Emergency Management also already has contingencies in place to deliver pre-filled sandbags in a timely manner should flooding issues arise in Green River or any of the other outlying communities in the county over the coming days.
Please be careful while filling, carrying and hauling sandbags. Filling sandbags is a two-person operation, according to the release. They should only be filled one-half to two-thirds full and tied at the top so the bag will lay flat when put in place. They should be placed flat on the ground, overlapped, tamped into place and stairstepped, much like the pattern of bricks in a wall. Focus on placing your sandbag barriers around the most common entry points where water may enter your home.
While sandbags will not seal out water, if filled and placed properly, they are a simple and effective way of preventing or reducing flood water damage.