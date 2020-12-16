GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County will be ending its contract with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Hospital District that provides more than a million dollars in county subsidies for local ambulance service.
At Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners announced their decision to end the ambulance service contract effective March 31, 2021. Commissioner Jeff Smith read an open letter to Sweetwater County residents explaining the decision before the commission voted to terminate the contract and provide written notice.
The decision does not indicate any dissatisfaction with either ambulance service, according to the letter. Instead, "it is a statement regarding the financial position of the county and our responsibility as commissioners to deal with our current financial shortfall," the letter says.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardship to the county just as it has to businesses, individuals, the state, and country, the letter said. "As a county we feel the same strain and as commissioners, elected by you, we have the responsibility to deal with the effects of that financial strain. Unlike the federal government, we must, by statute, approve a balanced budget each year, no matter the circumstances we are dealing with. This year, even with a pandemic, is no exception."
The letter continued, "In the financial climate we face today and going forward, expending more and more money on services that are not a part of core government is a decision we cannot accept. We are required by law to fund certain aspects of the county and ambulance service, while very much needed, is not one of them."
In his letter, Smith noted that he and others in a work group have spent a year and a half working on a solution to providing ambulance service considering ever-increasing expenses with no good answers.
"The proposals the group received to continue providing ambulance service ranged from $1.2 million to $1.7 million each year with no financial promise of anything but increasing expenses in the future which is unsustainable," the letter says. "This is just the latest attempt to find answers to this challenge. Many others in past commissions have conducted similar work, all resulting in the same answer – pay more money."
The county is asking the governments of Rock Springs, Green River, and the smaller communities in the county to help "shoulder" the financial burden and find solutions. The contract requires a 30-day notice of intent to terminate. By providing a notice of more than 90 days, the commission hopes to provide time for partners to work together on a solution, the letter said.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd commented that at one time the commission subsidized ambulance service at an amount between $400,000 to 600,000. That amount has increased to between $1.2-$1.3 million dollars now.
The county still wants to support ambulance service, but other options need to be looked at including help from other entities such as the cities, Lloyd said. He noted the issue has been discussed during many of the county commission's executive sessions.
"We just can’t shoulder that burden, $1.2-1.3 million, on our own,” Lloyd said.