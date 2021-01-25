GREEN RIVER — Facing another year of hefty revenue reductions, Sweetwater County commissioners are getting an early start on budget planning efforts in order to confront difficult decisions that need to be made.
County income from mineral valuation as well as sales tax is expected to continue its downward trend. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March negatively impacted both industry and sales, adding to the problem of mineral value declines.
Current projections put Sweetwater County nearly $5 million short in revenue from where it was in 2020 — a time when balancing the county budget required using reserve funds. In order to balance the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, the commission used a $3.349 million cash carryover from the previous fiscal year in addition to $5.5 million from the county’s reserve funds. That budget was approved in June 2020.
Based on information now available, if the county were to continue funding at the same level it did for FY21 and once again had the same amount of cash carryover, there would be a deficit of $12 million to $13 million, according to Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter.
During a budget workshop in January, commissioners heard current income projections and discussed some of their plans going forward in the budget process amidst difficult fiscal times.
The commission intends to address its first important budget decision during its Feb. 2 regular meeting. Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling said the plan is to have a discussion about and possible decision on the minimum amount of funds to be maintained in the county reserve account.
Shortly after that, commission members expect to start meeting with funding partners “sooner than we have in the past,” Wendling said. Commissioners will be splitting up into groups of two to visit with each county department and other funded agencies to go over budgets.
In past years, funded entities have come before the commission in a group to present their funding requests.
Budgets must be reduced, but commission members said they want to avoid across-the-board percentage cuts. They asked representatives of funded entities to get their numbers together and try to make any possible reductions before their scheduled visits with commissioners.
MINERAL VALUATION
During the Jan. 19 commission meeting and budget workshop, Sweetwater County Assessor David Divis presented county valuation estimates based on nine months of data from the Wyoming Department of Revenue, from January to September of 2020. He will receive fourth quarter numbers from 2020 in March. At that point, Divis said he will have a much clearer picture of the county valuation for the year.
In 2021, with taxes that will be billed in September, the county valuation will be under $2 billion if current estimates are good, Divis said. He predicted it would be the first time in history that mineral valuation would account for less than half of that, coming in at about 47.59%.
The “big five” industries in Sweetwater County’s mineral valuation are natural gas, oil, trona, and underground and surface coal.
The mineral value decrease has been the greatest in the gas industry, dropping from a high of more than $800 million in 2015 to slightly more than $300 million in 2020 and a projected value of $200 million for 2021. There is a little bit of good news, though, Divis said. The price and production of natural gas has gone up in the past few months at Opal. If it stays up, there should be a small “bump” in natural gas. Divis warned people not to think it’s going to make much of a difference in the nearly $5 million valuation shortfall, but it is still good news.
Trona has been a concern recently, but the numbers have been picking up a bit, according to Divis. The trona industry is typically very stable but took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Its projected value for 2021 is still about $100 million less than 2020, though.
Divis said he was fairly conservative with the numbers he used for the valuation, but told commissioners he felt they could be fairly confident in the number. There will be actual certified values later in the spring of 2021.
PROJECTED REVENUE DECREASE
Using the numbers provided by Divis, Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter said there will be an estimated $411 million decrease in the county’s assessed valuation in FY22, resulting in a total decrease in revenue of $4.943 million.
Slaughter provided a sales tax comparison for FY20 and FY21 for commissioners. Sales tax payments are down on both the local and state levels. At the local level, actual collections from the 1% local sales tax are down $381,493, or 22%, comparing January through July of the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years. In January alone, the local sales tax payment received was down 25% from the same month the previous year. In January 2021, Sweetwater County received $152,793 from the optional tax, down from $202,764 in January 2020.
Income from the 4% state sales tax decreased by 21%, or $506,369, from those collected during the previous fiscal year.
REVENUE REQUIRED
Slaughter also discussed the amount of revenue that would be needed to balance the FY22 budget compared to the FY21 budget.
For the FY21 budget approved in June of 2020, general county appropriations totaled $47,067,415 and included, not counting component units: $37,708,134 for core county, including departments and elected officials; $3,409,291 for grant expenditures; and $5,949,99 for outside agencies.
With estimated revenue at $38.165 million and budget allocations of $47.067 million for FY21, the county was left with a deficit of $8.9 million. A $3.349 million carryover from the previous fiscal year and $5.552 million from general county reserve funds were used to balance the FY21 budget. That brought the county’s cash reserve balance to $34.128 million, down from $39.68 million.
The projected general fund revenue for FY22 based on Divis’s estimates is currently $34.572 million, down from $38.165 the previous year.
Considering the additional revenue decrease of $4.943 million expected for FY22, if the county funded everything at the same level as the previous year, carryover and reserves required to balance the budget would be $13.845 million, Slaughter told the commission.
The county has made several decisions lately that affect those figures, bringing down the amount required to balance the budget to $12.5 million if nothing else were to change.
Decisions made that will influence next year’s budget include:
— Through the volunteer separation program including early retirement incentives, the county saved about $1 million. Costs associated with the effort came in at $420,000, for a savings of $580,000.
— The county is discontinuing its subsidy for ambulance service for a savings of $931,585.
— Salary increases associated with the results of a wage compensation survey were approved at a cost of $239,000.
COUNTY RESERVES
Using figures from what the county has already changed for the next year such as getting rid of ambulance and the volunteer separation program, Slaughter calculated the amount that would need to be taken from county reserves to balance the upcoming budget. Assuming the county would have the same carryover balance as last year of $3.349 million and took the rest from county reserves, it would require taking more than $9 million from reserves, bringing the cash balance in the account down to $24.9 million.
Slaughter said the county can’t continue funding with reserves at the level that they are. The fiscal situation doesn’t look to improve in the years ahead, so county reserves could be used up quickly if the commission continues depending on it to balance the budget, he said. He suggested the commission decide on a minimum amount to be kept in reserves and the maximum amount to be taken out of reserves for this year’s budget. Once that’s done, the commission can begin working towards the FY22 budget.
Commissioners plan to address the issue of county reserves, starting with a discussion during the Feb. 2 regular meeting.
“That discussion has to happen very quickly,” Wendling said. “It can’t be delayed.”