GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commission will conduct a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 24, to address ambulance service in the county.
The meeting will be in commission chambers at the county courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way. The agenda lists its purpose as presentation of information, discussion, taking action, and an executive session as needed to address ambulance services for Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County and real estate. The meeting will be broadcast on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel.
The issue of subsidies for ambulance service has been up in the air since the Sweetwater County Commission announced in December 2020 that it would be ending its contract with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Hospital District that had provided more than $1 million in county subsidies. The contract is set to expire at the end of March.
A committee has been formed to address short-term and long-term ambulance solutions as part of a countywide effort to consider consolidation of certain services and efforts. Ambulance was chosen as a top priority by the Sweetwater County Intergovernmental Joint Leadership Group.
When the county announced its decision to end the contract, commissioners asked that other county entities, including the cities of Rock Springs and Green River, help fund local ambulance service.
The Rock Springs City Council decided at its March 16 meeting to send a letter to the commission asking the county to continue funding the subsidy through the remainder of this fiscal year. The text of the letter was to be determined.
At Green River's City Council meeting that night, City Administrator Reed Clevenger said he talked with Bailie Dockter, CEO of Castle Rock Medical Center, about the ambulance issue. Clevenger said he also let the county commission know there have been meetings with Castle Rock Ambulance Service discussing areas of concern and what the city of Green River may or may not be able to do to help out.
When the county commission announced its decision in December to end its contract with ambulance providers, commissioners noted that the county still wants to support ambulance service, but other options needed to be looked at including help from other entities such as the cities.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd commented that at one time the commission subsidized ambulance service at an amount between $400,000 to 600,000. That amount increased to between $1.2 million to $1.3 million each year.
“We just can’t shoulder that burden, $1.2- $1.3 million, on our own,” Lloyd said at the December meeting.