ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that LANCO will kick off the After Dark Concert Series at Wyoming’s Big Show. LANCO’s performance will start at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
LANCO continues to pave its course after the success of its two-time platinum multiweek radio chart-topper “Greatest Love Story” and critically acclaimed gold hit “Born To Love You,” according to a press release. The five-man band’s No. 1 selling debut and coming-of-age album, “Hallelujah Nights,” made LANCO the first country group to debut on the Billboard country albums charts at No. 1 in 10 years. “Greatest Love Story” has appeared in the Netflix series “The Ranch” as well as ABC’s “The Bachelor.”
Recently the band dropped two nostalgic tracks, “Old Camaro” and "What I See.” Revealing another layer of LANCO, they fuse together a modern twist on sentimental hometown memories combined with a fresh mix of organic sounds, the release said. The new music from the ACM “New Group of the Year” follows multiple nominations from the CMT, CMA, ACM, AMA and iHeartAwards.
The group’s first new song of 2021 premiered the end of February. “Near Mrs.” was also featured on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
The band said, “At first glance it is the journey of love lost leading to love found. But this song became more special over the past year as we’ve had so much time to reflect on how thankful we are for those in our lives. No matter how certain you can be of your path, it may not work out how you planned, but hopefully at the end of that journey you end up right where you need to be and right next to the person you need to be with.”
LANCO is being presented with support from Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced performances featuring Frankie Ballard on Aug. 5, ‘80s tribute band Flashback Heart Attack on Aug. 6 and Clint Black on Aug. 7. Fair organizers will have one more announcement next week to round out the concert series along with a full lineup of secondary entertainment and 4-H and FFA events. For the most up to date information, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.