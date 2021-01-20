ROCK SPRINGS – All coronavirus vaccine appointments are full for January, according to Sweetwater County Community Nursing. Sweetwater County Public Health must receive more vaccination details before more appointments can be scheduled.
“At this time, we have not received notice of our February allotments so are unable to schedule any appointments for February. Once we have our allotments, we will send out a press release regarding appointments,” a press release said.
Community Nursing thanked the public for its support and interest in vaccination efforts.
“Sweetwater County residents have rocked getting COVID-19 vaccines! We are so happy to see so many who are eager to get the vaccine.”